Fill with Color by k9photo
Photo 1335

Fill with Color

"Color is power which directly influences the soul." (Wassily Kandinsky) Today was a rainy and drab day so it was a good day to warm up for a Year With My Camera with the prompt "fill the frame with color."
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
365% complete

Milanie ace
Love this full frame shot!
December 1st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well done.
December 1st, 2023  
KV ace
Love the array of colors.
December 1st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
December 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So happy picture
December 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 1st, 2023  
