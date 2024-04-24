Previous
Eyeglasses 24 by k9photo
Photo 1437

Eyeglasses 24

"Notice the small things. The rewards are inversely proportional." (Liz Vassey) Fleabane is a rather small flower but it also is quite beautiful.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
393% complete

Michelle
I love how you’ve done this, beautiful capture
April 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A super image....
April 24th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Very creative makes a super image
April 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely done.
April 24th, 2024  
KV ace
Seeing through the lens in color with the surrounding area in B&W… very cool edit.
April 24th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great image!
April 24th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
love the creativity
April 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 24th, 2024  
