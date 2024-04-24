Sign up
Previous
Photo 1437
Eyeglasses 24
"Notice the small things. The rewards are inversely proportional." (Liz Vassey) Fleabane is a rather small flower but it also is quite beautiful.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
8
4
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1616
photos
92
followers
92
following
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
Tags
white
,
flower
,
eyeglasses
,
fleabane
,
30-shots2024
Michelle
I love how you’ve done this, beautiful capture
April 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A super image....
April 24th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Very creative makes a super image
April 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
April 24th, 2024
KV
ace
Seeing through the lens in color with the surrounding area in B&W… very cool edit.
April 24th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great image!
April 24th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
love the creativity
April 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 24th, 2024
