Previous
Eyeglasses 26 by k9photo
Photo 1439

Eyeglasses 26

"You use a glass mirror to see your face; you use works of art to see your soul." (George Bernard Shaw)
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

vaidas ace
Engaging photo
April 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-cute
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise