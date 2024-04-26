Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1439
Eyeglasses 26
"You use a glass mirror to see your face; you use works of art to see your soul." (George Bernard Shaw)
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1618
photos
92
followers
92
following
394% complete
View this month »
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th April 2024 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
eyeglasses
,
30-shots2024
vaidas
ace
Engaging photo
April 27th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
LOL-cute
April 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close