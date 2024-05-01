Previous
Evening Light by k9photo
Evening Light

“Stand in the evening light until you become transparent or until you fall asleep.” (Yoko Ono) The early evening light magically transformed the far shore of Clark Creek.
Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
vaidas ace
Beautiful colours and reflection
May 1st, 2024  
