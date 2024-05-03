Previous
Rocks by k9photo
Photo 1446

Rocks

"All the lessons are in nature. You look at the way rocks are formed - the wind and the water hitting them, shaping them, making them what they are. Things take time, you know?" (Diane Lane)
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
396% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise