Photo 1454
Bud and Flower
"If there is magic on the planet, it is contained in water." ( Loren Eisley, American Anthropologist)
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
11th May 2024 9:51am
View Info
Tags
flower
bud
rose
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and droplets, great quote too.
May 11th, 2024
KV
ace
Beautiful… we shot the same subject today. Love your POV & composition.
May 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 11th, 2024
