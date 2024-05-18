Sign up
Previous
Photo 1461
Lines
Lots of lines - rows of grapevines, power lines, and railing posts - as we sat on the deck at Odom Springs Winery in North Georgia.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Tags
vineyard
Walks @ 7
ace
Looks like a good spot for enjoying a glass or three.....
May 19th, 2024
