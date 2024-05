Brasstown Bald Tower

“Climb the mountain not to plant your flag, but to embrace the challenge, enjoy the air and behold the view. Climb it so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.” (David McCullough Jr.) Brasstown Bald is the highest point in Georgia. After a steep drive up to a parking lot there are 2 choices for reaching the top - walk a steep 3/4 mile trail or take the shuttle. This time we decided to take the shuttle for the first time and were able to take Sugar along for the ride.