Helton Creek Falls by k9photo
Helton Creek Falls

"It is like, I think, to watch the water. (A person) can learn so many things." (Nicholas Sparks) This is the upper and more dramatic part of Helton Creek Falls.
Kate

ace
k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely
Fabulous cascading water.
May 21st, 2024  
Babs
What a beautiful scene. There is something so soothing about the sound of flowing water. fav.
May 21st, 2024  
