Photo 1464
Helton Creek Falls
"It is like, I think, to watch the water. (A person) can learn so many things." (Nicholas Sparks) This is the upper and more dramatic part of Helton Creek Falls.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
rocks
trees
waterfall
helton creek falls
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous cascading water.
May 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene. There is something so soothing about the sound of flowing water. fav.
May 21st, 2024
