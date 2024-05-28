Previous
Cactus Bud by k9photo
Cactus Bud

"Things bloosom in their time. They bud and bloom, blossom and fade. Everything in its time." (Neil Gaiman) This is another of the buds, with a flower behind it, on the same cactus from yesterday's image.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
May 28th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely shot!
May 28th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Cactuses always surprise me with their beautiful flowers.
May 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
May 28th, 2024  
KV ace
Lovely POV.
May 28th, 2024  
