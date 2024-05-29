Sign up
Photo 1472
Mimosa Tree
"The soft sweet fragrance
of the mimosa flower...
The flowers that keep
their odor to themselves all day;
but when the sunlight dies away,
let the delicious secret out
to every breeze that roams about." (Anonymous)
29th May 2024
29th May 24
7
5
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
flower
,
mimosa
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this new to me tree, beautiful quote too.
May 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice composition.
May 29th, 2024
Catherine P
Beautiful fav
May 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh how beautiful
May 29th, 2024
KV
ace
Reminds me of troll doll hair. Very nicely focused.
May 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 29th, 2024
Linda Godwin
superb
May 29th, 2024
