Mimosa Tree by k9photo
Photo 1472

Mimosa Tree

"The soft sweet fragrance
of the mimosa flower...
The flowers that keep
their odor to themselves all day;
but when the sunlight dies away,
let the delicious secret out
to every breeze that roams about." (Anonymous)
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this new to me tree, beautiful quote too.
May 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice composition.
May 29th, 2024  
Catherine P
Beautiful fav
May 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh how beautiful
May 29th, 2024  
KV ace
Reminds me of troll doll hair. Very nicely focused.
May 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 29th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
superb
May 29th, 2024  
