Thistle Buds by k9photo
Photo 1473

Thistle Buds

"This bud of love, by summer's ripening breath, May prove a beauteous flower when next we meet" (William Shakespeare) These thistle buds are like little starbursts as they open and transform into a flower.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Kate

I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
May 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely capture of this interesting flower.
May 30th, 2024  
