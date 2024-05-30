Sign up
Thistle Buds
"This bud of love, by summer's ripening breath, May prove a beauteous flower when next we meet" (William Shakespeare) These thistle buds are like little starbursts as they open and transform into a flower.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
Kate
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Tags
flower
bud
thistle
Junan Heath
Beautiful shot!
May 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
A lovely capture of this interesting flower.
May 30th, 2024
