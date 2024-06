"Carolina Phlox, as the name suggests, is a flower native to the southeastern US. Its native habitat includes deciduous woods, forest edges, clearings, and roadsides. Its upright growth habit may reach 2-3 feet, blooming mostly during the hottest part of the summer in full sun, although it may rebloom intermittently until frost. Flower colors are in the cool range of lavender to pink or white, held in clusters at the top of stems." (from: https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/phlox-carolina/