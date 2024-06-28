Sign up
Previous
Photo 1502
Cabbage White Butterfly
“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.” (Rabindranath Tagore)
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Tags
butterfly
,
cabbage white
,
smith gilbert gardens
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love the little heart on its wing
June 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Ooo yes the little heart is so cute… this is a beautiful white butterfly, a special butterfly
June 28th, 2024
