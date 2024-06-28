Previous
Cabbage White Butterfly by k9photo
Photo 1502

Cabbage White Butterfly

“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.” (Rabindranath Tagore)
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love the little heart on its wing
June 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Ooo yes the little heart is so cute… this is a beautiful white butterfly, a special butterfly
June 28th, 2024  
