Previous
Happy Independence Day by k9photo
Photo 1508

Happy Independence Day

“May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please but as the opportunity to do what is right.” (Peter Marshall) The flag is thanks to downtown Dallas (GA) and the wind. The fireworks are thanks to Photoshop.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
413% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
Nice, but I'm not in the celebratory mood this year...
July 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
July 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
July 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise