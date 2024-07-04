Sign up
Previous
Photo 1508
Happy Independence Day
“May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please but as the opportunity to do what is right.” (Peter Marshall) The flag is thanks to downtown Dallas (GA) and the wind. The fireworks are thanks to Photoshop.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
3
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1695
photos
92
followers
89
following
413% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
365
ILCE-6600
3rd July 2024 2:29pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
fireworks
,
usa-flag
Krista Marson
ace
Nice, but I'm not in the celebratory mood this year...
July 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
July 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
July 4th, 2024
