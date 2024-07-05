Previous
Painted Lady inverted by k9photo
Painted Lady inverted

Recent studies have shown that a painted lady butterfly made a trans-oceanic flight from West Africa to French Guiana, a journey of about 4200 km. This might be the first verifiable oceanic crossing and was possible feasible due to wind currents. ( https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-49079-2) I spotted this painted lady at Smith Gilbert Gardens and didn't notice the second butterfly in the upper right until I looked at the photo at home. The one eye on the left is quite fascinating when you zoom in as it appears translucent.
Diana ace
Lovely shapes and colours.
July 5th, 2024  
