Painted Lady inverted

Recent studies have shown that a painted lady butterfly made a trans-oceanic flight from West Africa to French Guiana, a journey of about 4200 km. This might be the first verifiable oceanic crossing and was possible feasible due to wind currents. ( https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-49079-2) I spotted this painted lady at Smith Gilbert Gardens and didn't notice the second butterfly in the upper right until I looked at the photo at home. The one eye on the left is quite fascinating when you zoom in as it appears translucent.