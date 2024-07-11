Previous
Double Exposure 4 by k9photo
Photo 1515

Double Exposure 4

“The earth is art, the photographer is only a witness.” (Yann Arthus-Bertrand) Allium and a black-eyed-susan make a nice pair.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
415% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Great combo...
July 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Love this one!
July 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
July 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Love what you did here.
July 11th, 2024  
KV ace
Awesome! Really great job with this… the alliums provide some really great textures in the black eye Susy petals and in the background.
July 11th, 2024  
*lynn ace
fun!
July 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise