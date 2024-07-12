Sign up
Photo 1516
Photo 1516
Double Exposure 5
"We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children." (Native American proverb) The phlox is definitely a favorite of the bees and butterflies although the roses get some attention too.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1703
photos
94
followers
89
following
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Tags
flowers
,
rose
,
phlox
,
double-exposure
Carole Sandford
ace
Very dreamy & pretty!
July 12th, 2024
