Double Exposure 5 by k9photo
Photo 1516

Double Exposure 5

"We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children." (Native American proverb) The phlox is definitely a favorite of the bees and butterflies although the roses get some attention too.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Carole Sandford ace
Very dreamy & pretty!
July 12th, 2024  
