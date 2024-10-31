Previous
Marshes by k9photo
Marshes

"To stand at the edge of the sea, to sense the ebb and flow of the tides, to feel the breath of a mist moving over a great salt marsh, to watch the flight of shore birds that have swept up and down the surf lines of the continents for untold thousands of years, to see the running of the old eels and the young shad to the sea, is to have knowledge of things that are as nearly eternal as any earthly life can be." (Rachel Carson) Coastal Georgia is lined with salt water marshes and all the biting insects that make the marsh their home.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Michelle
Lovely capture
November 2nd, 2024  
