Camellia

“Camellias are both gorgeous and strange. Place one in a bowl of water and it's heavenly for a day, but on the second day, the life force goes, and the flower just sits there. No it's not a rose, and yes Honore it has no perfume, but if you need a bloom, or even many, when the roses are asleep, they oblige. Camellias are also cherished shrubs with beautiful shiny leaves.“ (from rosettes.com)