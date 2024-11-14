Previous
Sunrise at Horse Creek Winery by k9photo
Sunrise at Horse Creek Winery

“Morning light, a canvas painted with hope.” (Unknown) I enjoyed a wine tasting at this Harvest Host where we camped overnight on our way to Silver Springs, FL.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Peter Dulis ace
love it
November 14th, 2024  
Barb ace
Serene morning sky! Nice silhouettes!
November 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful sky and silhouettes.
November 14th, 2024  
