Previous
Photo 1574
Paddling the Silver River
"With friends, every moment becomes a memory worth reliving.” (Unknown) It was a great day for a paddle on the Silver River from Silver Springs State Park to Ray Wayside Park.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1574
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
15th November 2024 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
florida
,
kayak
,
silver-river
