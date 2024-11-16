Alexander Creek

“Only 27 first-magnitude springs exist in Florida, and Alexander Springs is by far one of the easiest to enjoy. A broad and naturally gently sloped spring pool is a constant 72°F and extraordinarily clear. Ripples play across the sand bottom as small fish dart about. Surrounded by a floodplain forest of maples, sweetgum and cabbage palms, this recreation area feels almost tropical.” (fs.usda.gov) We had another nice paddle today from Alexander Springs to the CR445 bridge boat ramp and back. Alexander Creek is labeled as Spring Creek on Google maps.