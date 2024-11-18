Previous
Cormorant by k9photo
Photo 1577

Cormorant

“Cormorants are a family of aquatic birds that includes about 40 species. They are known for their diving abilities and live in coastal areas around the world. Cormorants are slender birds with webbed feet and long, sturdy beaks. They are expert divers, using their webbed feet for propulsion and their wings for steering. Some cormorants have been known to dive as deep as 150 feet. They are also known for using rocks as tools to help them open the shells of their prey.“ (Wikipedia) We had a final paddle at Silver Springs today. We saw several birds, lots of turtles, a couple alligators and a manatee. After the paddle we went for a nice lunch with a camper friend who showed us a great Chinese buffet restaurant.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of the bird and interesting information.
Corinne C ace
Great pic. He looks large!
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
LManning (Laura) ace
Nice capture!
Carole Sandford ace
Great capture!
