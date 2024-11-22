Sign up
Photo 1581
Oak Leaves
"How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days." (John Burroughs) We are still enjoying the colors od autumn like these oak leaves on a tree in our backyard.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1771
photos
87
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
oak
