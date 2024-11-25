Sign up
Photo 1584
Dallas Christmas Decorations
“Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a frame of mind.” (Valentine Davies) The beautiful colors of autumn blend with the Christmas decorations along Main Street in Dallas, Georgia.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
christmas
,
decorations
,
dallas-georgia
