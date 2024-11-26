Sign up
Photo 1585
Fireworks
"The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate." (Oprah Winfrey) After the tree lighting there were fireworks to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the event.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
tree
,
flag
,
fireworks
,
dallas-georgai
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
November 26th, 2024
