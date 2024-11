Sugar Enjoying the Cool Temps

"Your beauty should not come from outward adornments, such as braided hair and the wearing of gold jewelry and fine clothes. Instead, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God's sight." (1 Peter 3:3-4) Sugar has a beautiful soul and we give thanks that she joined our family. The temps here have dropped and Sugar stays outside for long periods of time.