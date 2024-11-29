Sweet Gum Ball

Previous
"The prickly fruits are called gumballs, goblin balls, monkey balls and a number of other colorful names.... As the balls dry, they turn from green to brown. During the drying process holes appear. If you peer into a recently-opened hole, you will see two winged seeds measuring only a ¼- to a 1/3-inch long. Each gumball will produce from 30-50 seeds. These seeds are dispersed by the wind and by animals." (for more info about sweet gum tree see: https://georgiawildlife.com/out-my-backdoor-defense-sweetgum-tree ) Usually I see the dried gumballs that are totally brown so it was nice to spot aone still somewhat green.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags ace
Ooo! Lovely shot! Wish I could find the green ones to make my own flu remedy.
Susan Wakely ace
So interesting and a great shape.
Corinne C ace
Fascinating close up
