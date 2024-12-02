Previous
A Walk in the Woods by k9photo
A Walk in the Woods

"Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience" (Ralph Waldo Emerson) We had a nice afternoon hike on the Sweet Gum and Homestead Trails yesterday. We take a part of the Homestead Trail to make about a 2-mile loop with the Sweet Gum Trail.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Michelle
Beautiful light and colours
December 2nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how pretty!
December 2nd, 2024  
