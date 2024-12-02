Sign up
Photo 1591
A Walk in the Woods
"Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience" (Ralph Waldo Emerson) We had a nice afternoon hike on the Sweet Gum and Homestead Trails yesterday. We take a part of the Homestead Trail to make about a 2-mile loop with the Sweet Gum Trail.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
365
iPhone 15 Pro
Tags
woods
,
autumn
,
hike
Michelle
Beautiful light and colours
December 2nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how pretty!
December 2nd, 2024
