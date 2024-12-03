Sign up
Along Noses Creek
"Nature is not a place to visit, it is home." (Gary Snyder) We had a chilly but enjoyable hike on the Noses Creek Trail today. As the trail turned left to run along the creek I looked back to the right and saw this beautiful scene.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
3
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall-foliage
,
noses-creek-trail
KV
ace
Very pretty.
December 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours.
December 3rd, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful autumn colours
December 3rd, 2024
