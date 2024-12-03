Previous
Along Noses Creek by k9photo
Along Noses Creek

"Nature is not a place to visit, it is home." (Gary Snyder) We had a chilly but enjoyable hike on the Noses Creek Trail today. As the trail turned left to run along the creek I looked back to the right and saw this beautiful scene.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
KV
Very pretty.
December 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Lovely colours.
December 3rd, 2024  
Agnes
Beautiful autumn colours
December 3rd, 2024  
