Grasses

"That though the radiance which was once so bright be now forever taken from my sight. Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendor in the grass, glory in the flower. We will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind." (William Wordsworth) At Allatoona Creek trail there are patches left un-mowed which I think are for pollinators. It was a sunny day so when I took this shot angled upward the bright sky created a hi-key image.