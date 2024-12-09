Previous
Soggy by k9photo
Soggy

"Let the rain kiss you. Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops. Let the rain sing you a lullaby." (Langston Hughes) A couple days of lows in the 20s (F) made all the remaining roses droop and now we have a rainy day.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
LManning (Laura) ace
I love this quote. It fits your melancholy image perfectly.
December 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely raindrops on those petals.
December 9th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
December 9th, 2024  
