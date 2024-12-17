Sign up
Previous
Photo 1606
Reed Bingham Sunset
“The sky takes on shades of orange during sunrise and sunset, the colour that gives you hope that the sun will set only to rise again.” (Ram Charan) As we sat around a small campfire we were treated to an orange sunset sky.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
4
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1797
photos
88
followers
86
following
440% complete
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
orange
Linda Godwin
The sky seems to be aglow with flaming colors.
December 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous sunset.
December 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely rich sky.
December 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful sunset!
December 18th, 2024
