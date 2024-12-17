Previous
Reed Bingham Sunset by k9photo
Reed Bingham Sunset

“The sky takes on shades of orange during sunrise and sunset, the colour that gives you hope that the sun will set only to rise again.” (Ram Charan) As we sat around a small campfire we were treated to an orange sunset sky.
Linda Godwin
The sky seems to be aglow with flaming colors.
December 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous sunset.
December 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely rich sky.
December 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful sunset!
December 18th, 2024  
