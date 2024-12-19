Previous
MiniMax Christmas by k9photo
Photo 1608

MiniMax Christmas

For our last camping trip we decided to decorate our camper to spread some holiday cheer. Our camper is a MiniMax FX which we named Felix.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
440% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! I love it!
December 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love it what a great idea. You aren't going to lose your camper in the dark are you.
December 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Delightful!🥰
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact