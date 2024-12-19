Sign up
Previous
Photo 1608
MiniMax Christmas
For our last camping trip we decided to decorate our camper to spread some holiday cheer. Our camper is a MiniMax FX which we named Felix.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
3
2
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1799
photos
88
followers
86
following
Tags
christmas
,
lights
,
camper
Mags
ace
LOL! I love it!
December 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love it what a great idea. You aren't going to lose your camper in the dark are you.
December 19th, 2024
Barb
ace
Delightful!🥰
December 19th, 2024
