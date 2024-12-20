Previous
Little Blue Heron by k9photo
Little Blue Heron

The day we paddled the Weeki Wachee River from the state park to Rogers Park we spotted this little blue heron. The heron was hard to see with all the greenery behind it so I chose to make the background black and white.
