Photo 1609
Little Blue Heron
The day we paddled the Weeki Wachee River from the state park to Rogers Park we spotted this little blue heron. The heron was hard to see with all the greenery behind it so I chose to make the background black and white.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
florida
,
little-blue-heron
,
weeki-wachee-river
