Previous
Photo 1613
Holly
Our holly bushes, though only about 2 feet tall, are loaded with berries. It’s still New Year’s Eve day here in Georgia with sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 60s, and quite windy. Some cold weather is on the way. Happy New Year to all!
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
2
2
Tags
berries
,
holly
Barb
ace
Pretty! Happy New Year to you, too!
December 31st, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Very pretty
December 31st, 2024
