Holly by k9photo
Holly

Our holly bushes, though only about 2 feet tall, are loaded with berries. It’s still New Year’s Eve day here in Georgia with sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 60s, and quite windy. Some cold weather is on the way. Happy New Year to all!
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Barb ace
Pretty! Happy New Year to you, too!
December 31st, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Very pretty
December 31st, 2024  
