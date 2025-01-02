Previous
Early Evening by k9photo
Early Evening

We went out for dinner at a Mexican restaurant and spotted the crescent moon and bright star in the early evening sky.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely
Lovely to see.
January 3rd, 2025  
Elisa Smith
We were both looking at the moon tonight!
January 3rd, 2025  
