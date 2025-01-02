Sign up
Previous
Photo 1615
Early Evening
We went out for dinner at a Mexican restaurant and spotted the crescent moon and bright star in the early evening sky.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
2
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1806
photos
90
followers
86
following
442% complete
View this month »
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
1615
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2025 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
star
,
crescent
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see.
January 3rd, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
We were both looking at the moon tonight!
January 3rd, 2025
