Snow Delivery by k9photo
Snow Delivery

"Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating; there is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather." (John Ruskin) Snow was delivered yesterday but not any mail.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags ace
I'm so envious of your snowy scene! That's a gorgeous capture.
January 11th, 2025  
