Sweet Knot by k9photo
Photo 1620

Sweet Knot

"Globifomes graveolens, commonly known as sweet knot is a fungus found fruiting singly or in groups on trunks or logs of hardwood trees, primarily oaks. The fruit body consists of a mass of small overlapping hoof-shaped caps arising from a common core. It is initially dull yellow-brown with tan petal-shaped margins, aging to dark brown." ( https://www.inaturalist.org/taxa/204106-Globifomes-graveolens) I spotted this along the blue loop trail at the Pumpkinvine Nature Center. To me it looks like an upside-down pinecone but it's an inedible fungi.
16th January 2025

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags ace
Such a marvelous find and capture!
January 16th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great looking fungi
January 16th, 2025  
