"Globifomes graveolens, commonly known as sweet knot is a fungus found fruiting singly or in groups on trunks or logs of hardwood trees, primarily oaks. The fruit body consists of a mass of small overlapping hoof-shaped caps arising from a common core. It is initially dull yellow-brown with tan petal-shaped margins, aging to dark brown." ( https://www.inaturalist.org/taxa/204106-Globifomes-graveolens) I spotted this along the blue loop trail at the Pumpkinvine Nature Center. To me it looks like an upside-down pinecone but it's an inedible fungi.