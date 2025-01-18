Sign up
Previous
Photo 1622
Golden Beech Leaves
"The sun casts its light and each leaf became a lantern." (Laura Jaworski) Beech trees hold onto their leaves throughout our winters and the bright sunlight turns them golden.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
2
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th January 2025 12:17pm
Tags
leaves
,
beech
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light on the leaves.
January 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful light and focus/dof!
January 18th, 2025
