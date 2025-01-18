Previous
Golden Beech Leaves by k9photo
Photo 1622

Golden Beech Leaves

"The sun casts its light and each leaf became a lantern." (Laura Jaworski) Beech trees hold onto their leaves throughout our winters and the bright sunlight turns them golden.
18th January 2025

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light on the leaves.
January 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful light and focus/dof!
January 18th, 2025  
