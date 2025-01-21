Previous
4-Pointed Star by k9photo
"A 4-pointed star, often referred to as the "Star of Bethlehem" in Christian tradition, is widely associated with hope, particularly signifying the light of hope brought by Jesus' birth; its shape often resembling a cross further emphasizes this meaning of salvation and new beginnings." (Google search, AI overview) I think we can all use some hope, balance, and harmony which are possible symbolisms of a 4-pointed star. (see: https://hiddensignificance.com/4-pointed-star-spiritual-meaning/ for more information)
