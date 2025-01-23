Previous
Evening Color by k9photo
Photo 1626

Evening Color

"Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beautifully." (Kristen Butler) We enjoyed a beautiful sunset from our front porch.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Diana ace
Gorgeous silhouettes and evening vibe.
January 24th, 2025  
