Morning Crescent Moon by k9photo
Photo 1627

Morning Crescent Moon

"The sun is still the sun whether it rises or it sets, and the moon is still the moon whether it is full or a crescent.” (Melody Godfred) If you look closely you can see the silhouette of tree limbs on the upper left.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture.
January 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful
January 24th, 2025  
