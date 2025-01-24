Sign up
Previous
Photo 1627
Morning Crescent Moon
"The sun is still the sun whether it rises or it sets, and the moon is still the moon whether it is full or a crescent.” (Melody Godfred) If you look closely you can see the silhouette of tree limbs on the upper left.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
moon
,
crescent
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture.
January 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful
January 24th, 2025
