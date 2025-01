Pine Seedling

"Nourish beginnings, let us nourish beginnings. Not all things are blest, but the seeds of all things are blest. The blessing is in the seed." (Muriel Rukeyser) The sunlight pointed out this seedling to along the Sweet Gum/Osprey Loop trails today. The temperatures have warmed up into the 40s °F for daytime highs so it was a great day to hike a trail.