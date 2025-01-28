Eager to Go

"OH!

THE PLACES YOU'LL GO!



You'll be on y our way up!

You'll be seeing great sights!

You'll join the high fliers

who soar to high heights.



You won't lag behind, because you'll have the speed.

You'll pass the whole gang and you'll soon take the lead.

Wherever you fly, you'll be best of the best.

Wherever you go, you will top all the rest." (Dr. Seuss)

Today we hiked the Hiking Poles and Boots Trails at Pine Mountain. These 2 trails make a loop with a short side trail up to the summit. Here Sugar leads the way up the steep Hiking Poles Trail with several switchbacks that allows me to get this photo from the lower part of the trail.