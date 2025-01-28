Previous
Eager to Go by k9photo
Photo 1631

Eager to Go

"OH!
THE PLACES YOU'LL GO!

You'll be on y our way up!
You'll be seeing great sights!
You'll join the high fliers
who soar to high heights.

You won't lag behind, because you'll have the speed.
You'll pass the whole gang and you'll soon take the lead.
Wherever you fly, you'll be best of the best.
Wherever you go, you will top all the rest." (Dr. Seuss)
Today we hiked the Hiking Poles and Boots Trails at Pine Mountain. These 2 trails make a loop with a short side trail up to the summit. Here Sugar leads the way up the steep Hiking Poles Trail with several switchbacks that allows me to get this photo from the lower part of the trail.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
She is certainly a great hiking companion!
January 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
She looks so comfortable in her surroundings.
January 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Looking good Sugar!
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact