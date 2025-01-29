Previous
Hiking Poles Trail by k9photo
Hiking Poles Trail

When we first discovered the trails at Pine Mountain, they were called the East Loop and West Loop. Our very first time hiking the trail we thought the 2 loop trails connected at the summit and the Spur 20 parking lot. After getting lost on a hot summer day we discovered the 2 trails are like lungs connected by the summit spur trail with 2 different parking lots miles apart. Now the west loop is called Hiking Boots Trail on the northerly side and Boots Trail and the southerly side. Since the trail has such a name I thought I'd capture the trail along Hurricane Hollow and include my hiking poles. Here's a link to a current trail map: https://www.cartersvillega.gov/299/Trail-Map
Mags ace
They'll get you over some tough terrain. Nicely captured.
January 29th, 2025  
