Going Up

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step." (Chinese Proverb, Tao Te Ching chapter 64) The trail gets steeper as you approach Fatman Squeeze which is a rocky area where you have to squeeze your legs between the rocks to stay on the trail. I think they could have come up with a better name for that area. And it isn't an extreme squeeze as you can slide one leg and then the other thru the squeeze.