Pine Mountain Summit

"Everybody wants to reach the top of the mountain, but there is no growth at the peak. It is in the valley that we slog through the lush grass and rich soil, learning and becoming what enables us to summit life's next peak" (Andy Andrews) I was standing just below the summit but the view was gorgeous. As you can see the David Archer Overlook is very rocky. The overlook is named after a Cartersville city attorney who was instrumental in the land acquisition of Pine Mountain.