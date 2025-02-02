Sign up
Previous
Photo 1636
What's For Dinner?
"One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well." (Virginia Woolf)
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd February 2025 7:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
salsa
,
chips
,
for2025
,
feb25words.
Jane Pittenger
ace
The food in the bowl is too dark to figure out…maybe a bit more light there? Or maybe the salsa is the star of the show?
February 3rd, 2025
